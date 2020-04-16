OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance

It turns out our recent OpenJDK 8 through OpenJDK 14 benchmarks caught some on Oracle's Java team by surprise. But they were able to replicate the outcome and as a result OpenJDK 15 will be seeing better out-of-the-box performance.
Oracle has made some improvements to their G1 garbage collector that will enhance the out-of-the-box performance as seen by our testing. While Oracle does their own Java benchmarking, most of their work is with a fixed 4G heap size -- not the out-of-the-box configuration -- and thus were taken by surprise with our recent benchmark figures.
Stefan Johansson of Oracle explained the correction they have now made, "We decided to address this problem right away and a change to improve the behavior has already been pushed to JDK 15 (JDK-8241670). The basic idea is to aim for a larger region size by default and this is achieved by: only consider max heap size when determining region size and rounding up the region size to the nearest power of 2 instead of rounding down."
As a result, in SPECjbb and presumably some of the other workloads, the out-of-the-box OpenJDK performance is going to be a hell of a lot better. More details via this blog post.
I'll have our own OpenJDK 15 benchmarks out closer to its September release.
