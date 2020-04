OpenJDK 15 To Have Better Out-Of-The-Box Performance

It turns out our recent OpenJDK 8 through OpenJDK 14 benchmarks caught some on Oracle's Java team by surprise. But they were able to replicate the outcome and as a result OpenJDK 15 will be seeing better out-of-the-box performance.Oracle has made some improvements to their G1 garbage collector that will enhance the out-of-the-box performance as seen by our testing. While Oracle does their own Java benchmarking, most of their work is with a fixed 4G heap size -- not the out-of-the-box configuration -- and thus were taken by surprise with our recent benchmark figures.Stefan Johansson of Oracle explained the correction they have now made, "We decided to address this problem right away and a change to improve the behavior has already been pushed to JDK 15 (JDK-8241670). The basic idea is to aim for a larger region size by default and this is achieved by: only consider max heap size when determining region size and rounding up the region size to the nearest power of 2 instead of rounding down."

As a result, in SPECjbb and presumably some of the other workloads, the out-of-the-box OpenJDK performance is going to be a hell of a lot better. More details via this blog post I'll have our own OpenJDK 15 benchmarks out closer to its September release. For those that appreciate my daily open-source/Linux benchmarking each and every day of the year (the last time there was a single calendar with no original new content was back in May 2012!), please consider showing your support by joining Phoronix Premium or making a PayPal tip . Ad-blockers have really been detrimental for years for the abilities to continue and now with ad rates suffering as a result of COVID19 has put operations on an unstable footing without more joining premium or their support otherwise or at the very least disabling ad-block.