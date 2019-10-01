Approaching ten years old, OpenIndiana is still kicking as one of the few platforms derived from the former OpenSolaris (now "Illumos") code-base as a Linux/BSD alternative.
OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.10 is the new operating system release out today and it switches the IPS packaging system to Python 3 and updated against what's found in OmniOS CE 2019.08. Additionally, more OpenIndiana specific software has migrated from Python 2.7 to Python 3.5.
Aside from moving more code to Python 3, OpenIndiana 2019.10 also rewrote the DDU binary blobs, updates the driver database, and its package collection has seen a lot of updates. Among the package updates are updating the GCC compilers offered, adding Clang 8.0 option, a newer VirtualBox release, updated GTK3, and many other updated bits.
With using the latest Illumos kernel code, GCC 7 is now used as the default compiler, there is updated Intel microcode, bringing ZFS file-system improvements from ZFS On Linux, adding L1TF security mitigations, support for disabling Intel Hyper Threading, SMB3 feature work, adopting a Code of Conduct, UEFI boot improvements, and much more.
More details on OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.10 via OpenIndiana.org.
Add A Comment