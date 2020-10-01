September marked a decade since the OpenIndiana project was announced for continuing on with the OpenSolaris code-base (and ultimately based on Illumos) in being born out of the justified and proven accurate concerns when Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems. OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.10 was released this weekend as the newest version of this open-source operating system.
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.10 is the project's latest six-month release. New to 2020.10 is Bhyve virtualization being added thanks to pulling it in from Illumos, FreeRDP is now available, MATE 1.24 is their default desktop environment, and the GCC 10 compiler is now added to the operating system.
OpenIndiana 2020.10 also features a variety of package updates like Qt 5.12.9, the latest VLC, Python 3.7 and 3.5 series updates, PHP 7.3.21, and many other updates.
Downloads and more details on OpenIndiana 2020.10 at the project site of OpenIndiana.org.
