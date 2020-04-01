OpenIndiana, the open-source operating system built off Illumos and the former open-source Solaris code, is out with version 2020.04 as its newest feature release.
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 has transitioned its own applications from Python 2 to Python 3 and in turn dropped Python 2.7 from the installation images. Python 2 packages though can still be installed for software still depending upon that end-of-life version.
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 has also upgraded to GCC 7 as its main system compiler, albeit still out of date compared to the latest GNU Compiler Collection. This OpenIndiana release also adds LibreOffice 6.4 and a plethora of other package updates.
OpenIndiana's PKG package management system has also switched to using the RAPIDJSON library for faster JSON processing and with reduced memory consumption.
More details on this OpenIndiana release via OpenIndiana.org.
