OpenIndiana 2018.10 Released With MATE 1.20 Desktop, GCC 8 & Python 3.5 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 October 2018 at 06:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
A new release of the Illumos-powered OpenIndiana Hipster operating system is now available as one of the leading open-source Solaris-derived operating systems.

OpenIndiana 2018.10 on the desktop side has MATE 1.20 compared to the old OpenSolaris/Solaris days of using GNOME 2 or the new Oracle Solaris having switched over to GNOME Shell. MATE 1.20 is the latest version for this community fork from the GNOME 2 package set.

OpenIndiana 2018.10 adds as well Python 3.5 to its stack, complementing the Python 2.7 and 3.4 support previously available. There is also now the GCC 8 compiler available, Rust 1.29, and other compiler toolchain updates.

OpenIndiana 2018.10 also has updates to the Image Packaging System (IPS), a KVM zone brand to allow managing KVM virtual machines as Illumos zones, and migrating more components to be 64-bit-only software.

More details on OpenIndiana 2018.10 Hipster via OpenIndiana.org.
