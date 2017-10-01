OpenIndiana Hipster 2017.10 Released With MATE 1.18 Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 October 2017 at 09:17 AM EDT.
OpenIndiana "Hipster" 2017.10 is now available as the OpenSolaris-derived operating system using the Illumos kernel build.

OpenIndiana 2017.10 pulls in the MATE 1.18 desktop environment, upgrades to the X.Org Server 1.19.5 display server, their text-based installer can now support installing to an existing ZFS pool, the cluster suite was updated, there is ABI compatibility with Solaris 10 Update 10 binaries, and they have begun removing GNOME 2 packages in favor of MATE.

GCC 7 was also added to OpenIndiana 2017.10 for delivering a modern compiler stack along with Golang 1.8, OpenJDK 8, and many other package updates as outlined in the release notes.

More details on OpenIndiana 2017.10 via OpenIndiana.org. I'll be firing it up on some test systems this morning to see if it's playing nicely with some of the newer x86 hardware yet.
