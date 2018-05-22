PlayStation VR HMD Working On Linux With SteamVR/Dota 2 Thanks To OpenHMD
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 May 2018 at 09:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Thanks to the work done by Christoph Haag on a SteamVR plug-in for OpenHMD, the PlayStation VR (PSVR) head-mounted display is working out for handling Steam VR Linux games like Dota 2.

OpenHMD as a refresher is the free/open-source API for head-mounted displays that supports all major operating systems including FreeBSD, Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android. OpenHMD in turn exposes bindings for popular languages from Java to Rust.

Christoph Haag meanwhile has been working on a SteamVR plug-in for OpenHMD drivers.

User James Carthew has written in to share that he's gotten the PlayStation VR (PSVR) head-set working now with Dota 2 on Linux. Here's the video:


Officially, Valve only supports the HTC VIVE and VIVE PRO under Linux while OpenHMD supports the PSVR as well as Oculus Rift, NOLO, Gear VR, and even Microsoft Mixed Reality.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Thrones of Britannia Being Released For Linux Next Month
0 A.D. Alpha 23 Released As One Of The Leading Open-Source Games
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Feral's GameMode 1.1 Released For Optimizing Linux Gaming Performance
UE4-Powered EVERSPACE Game Rolls Out Official Linux Support
Unity 2018.2 Beta Brings Vulkan Support To The Unity Editor
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
KDE Plasma 5.13 Beta Released With A Compelling Number Of Improvements