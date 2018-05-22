PlayStation VR HMD Working On Linux With SteamVR/Dota 2 Thanks To OpenHMD

Thanks to the work done by Christoph Haag on a SteamVR plug-in for OpenHMD, the PlayStation VR (PSVR) head-mounted display is working out for handling Steam VR Linux games like Dota 2.
OpenHMD as a refresher is the free/open-source API for head-mounted displays that supports all major operating systems including FreeBSD, Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android. OpenHMD in turn exposes bindings for popular languages from Java to Rust.
Christoph Haag meanwhile has been working on a SteamVR plug-in for OpenHMD drivers.
User James Carthew has written in to share that he's gotten the PlayStation VR (PSVR) head-set working now with Dota 2 on Linux. Here's the video:
Officially, Valve only supports the HTC VIVE and VIVE PRO under Linux while OpenHMD supports the PSVR as well as Oculus Rift, NOLO, Gear VR, and even Microsoft Mixed Reality.
Add A Comment