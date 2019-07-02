OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 Released For This Open-Source API/Drivers For VR/AR Hardware
4 July 2019
Issued today was the second release candidate for OpenHMD 0.3.0, the open-source project providing a common API and different drivers for VR/AR hardware.

OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 continues with supporting the 3Glasses D3, Oculus CV1, Windows Mixed Reality HMD, NOLO, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, Deepoon E2, and GearVR Gen1. The PlayStation PSVR support did end up getting disabled in thsi release, however.

Some of the new work in the OpenHMD 0.3.0 series includes a controller API, Meson build system support, improved OpenGL handling, and various bug fixes and improvements.

According to today's 0.3.0-rc2 release announcement, the full release is expected to happen next week.

Those unfamiliar with this open-source immersive technology collective of APIs/drivers can learn more at OpenHMD.net.
