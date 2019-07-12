OpenHMD 0.3 Released With Support For More VR/AR Devices
13 July 2019
Nearly three years after OpenHMD 0.2, the OpenHMD 0.3 release is now available for the open-source SDK and support for various AR/VR headsets.

OpenHMD remains focused on a free and open-source API/drivers for immersive technology devices, primarily VR headsets. OpenHMD 0.3 supports the 3Glasses D3, Oculus CV1, Windows Mixed Reality HMD, NOLO, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, Deepoon E2, and GearVR Gen1. While previously supported, the PlayStation PSVR was disabled in the v0.3 release.

OpenHMD 0.3 introduces a controller API, improved OpenGL examples with SDL2, Meson build system support was added, support for device class flags, a universal OpenGL 2.1 lens correction shader, and many other changes that have come about in the past few years.

More details on OpenHMD 0.3 at OpenHMD.net.
