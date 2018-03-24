When having the Microsoft Windows 10 Professional x64 installation on the Core i7 8700K "Coffee Lake" system this week I also took the opportunity to run some fresh OpenGL benchmarks on Windows compared to Linux.
Due to the UHD Graphics 630 not being too practical for Linux gamers, for this quick round of benchmarking were just some standard OpenGL games and tests across all supported platforms. The latest drivers were used on each platform, including a secondary run on Ubuntu when switching to the Linux 4.16 Git kernel.
The system hardware, etc, remained the same during testing and each OS was tested out-of-the-box. All of these Windows and Linux OpenGL benchmarks were run in a fully-automated and standardized manner using the Phoronix Test Suite.
Add A Comment