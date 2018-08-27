NVIDIA Introducing NV_memory_attachment For OpenGL
The newest OpenGL extension being sought for inclusion into the graphics API's registry is the NV_memory_attachment.

As implied by the name, NV_memory_attachment is an extension initially developed by NVIDIA. What this extension does for desktop OpenGL as well as OpenGL ES is allowing existing textures and buffers to be migrated to an imported memory allocation. This extension works with the OpenGL EXT_memory_object extension. EXT_memory_object was introduced to OpenGL for bringing Vulkan's concept of explicit memory objects and synchronization objects to GL.

NVIDIA worked out this extension for application/engine plug-ins where resource management is done by inaccessible host application code.

The proposed extension can be found via the OpenGL Registry on GitHub.
