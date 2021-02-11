Zink Now Supports OpenGL 4.5 Over Vulkan With Mesa 21.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 February 2021 at 01:02 PM EST. 6 Comments
MESA --
It was just yesterday we were talking about Zink achieving OpenGL 4.3 support and wondering if OpenGL 4.4 or potentially even 4.5 could be buttoned up in time for Mesa 21.1... Well, as of a few minutes ago Zink now is advertising OpenGL 4.5 support for this graphics API layer built atop Vulkan.

As noted previously there have been experimental patches going back months bringing Zink to OpenGL 4.5/4.6 albeit various hacks and improvements were needed before upstreaming. Now though Mike Blumenkrantz has been on quite a spree working under contract for Valve and getting this material straightened out and suitable for upstreaming.

So even though OpenGL 4.3 was just crossed off this week, OpenGL 4.4 and 4.5 both saw their necessary support patches land today. The newest code has Zink now providing OpenGL 4.5 over Vulkan. That's quite the good ol' bumperino.

Zink does support some OpenGL 4.6 extensions on Mesa Git already but items like the SPIR-V extensions and others are left to be resolved.

While its catching up to the latest OpenGL spec, it will be interesting to see the performance optimizations that may materialize for Mesa 21.1. There still is about two months to go until the Mesa 21.1 feature freeze and then releasing likely in May, so we'll see what more comes on the Zink front in the weeks ahead.
6 Comments
Related News
Mesa's LLVMpipe Flips On ARB_gl_spirv, Help Sought For Lavapipe Windows Port
Zink On Mesa 21.1-devel Now Achieves OpenGL 4.3 Over Vulkan
Panfrost Gallium3D Lands Its New Bifrost Scheduler In Mesa 21.1
Zink Can Now Run On Lavapipe But You Really Want To Avoid It
Broadcom V3D Will See Slightly Higher Performance With Mesa 21.1
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
EndeavourOS Issues First 2021 Release For Easy-To-Use Arch-Based Linux Distro