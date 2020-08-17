OpenGL 4.5 Now Enabled For LLVMpipe With Mesa 20.3, To Be Back-Ported For 20.2
It landed sooner than anticipated but the LLVMpipe patches enabling OpenGL 4.5 support were merged to Mesa 20.3-devel today and are also marked for back-porting to the Mesa 20.2 series soon to be promoted to stable.

The Mesa 20.2 feature code was already set to take this software-based OpenGL driver from GL 3.3 to GL 4.3 after all the work carried out by Red Hat's David Airlie in recent months. But now his work on taking LLVMpipe to OpenGL 4.5 is in place.

The code was merged today and is successfully passing the OpenGL Conformance Test Suite. Airlie is planning on submitting formal Khronos OpenGL CTS results for conformance certification once the work is found in a Mesa 20.2.x stable release.

Mesa 20.2 stable should debut within the next few weeks and given the small code delta for the OpenGL 4.5 support, should be accepted upstream.

LLVMpipe now just has OpenGL 4.6 to go, which Airlie has already patches in the works. For the SPIR-V ingestion there is already SPIR-V/NIR code in place and will tie in with infrastructure from the work also mainlined today: VALLIUM as a Vulkan front-end for Gallium3D and connects into LLVMpipe.

Exciting day today for CPU-based OpenGL/Vulkan graphics acceleration with Mesa!
