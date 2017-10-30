Etnaviv Gallium3D Reaches OpenGL 2.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 October 2017 at 06:01 AM EDT. 11 Comments
MESA --
It was just days ago that the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver made it to OpenGL 2.0 while now it's reached the OpenGL 2.1 threshold.

This open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante graphics driver has now flipped on support for OpenGL 2.1. This happened over the weekend when Etnaviv contributor Christian Gmeiner landed EXT_texture_srgb support and was their last bit of unimplemented OpenGL 2.1.

That's now in place for Mesa 17.4-dev while their next big milestone will be OpenGL 3.0 with much more work ahead. Most Vivante GC hardware is capable of OpenGL ES 3.1 / OpenGL 3.0 / OpenCL 1.2.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Etnaviv Driver Sends Out Patches For Vivante GC7000 Support
Broadcom's VC5 Gallium3D Now Supports MSAA, More OpenGL Functionality
Mesa 17.2.4 Released While Mesa 17.3 Continues To Bake
Freedreno Works On Context Priority Support, Plumbs Into Gallium3D
Mesa's OpenGL KHR_no_error Support Is Now "Done"
OpenGL 4.6 Didn't Make It For Mesa 17.3, But It's Getting Close
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance