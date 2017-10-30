It was just days ago that the Etnaviv Gallium3D driver made it to OpenGL 2.0 while now it's reached the OpenGL 2.1 threshold.
This open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante graphics driver has now flipped on support for OpenGL 2.1. This happened over the weekend when Etnaviv contributor Christian Gmeiner landed EXT_texture_srgb support and was their last bit of unimplemented OpenGL 2.1.
That's now in place for Mesa 17.4-dev while their next big milestone will be OpenGL 3.0 with much more work ahead. Most Vivante GC hardware is capable of OpenGL ES 3.1 / OpenGL 3.0 / OpenCL 1.2.
