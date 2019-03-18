OpenChrome DRM Driver Still Inching Along, Now Connected To New TTM Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 March 2019 at 12:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The OpenChrome driver is still inching towards the mainline kernel more than one decade after VIA x86 graphics were last somewhat common. The newest achievement for the OpenChrome DRM driver is the merging of the new TTM memory allocator code.

This is great for improving memory management within this open-source VIA graphics driver though wasn't a blocker for getting merged -- on that front, the primary blocker has been OpenChrome adopting atomic mode-setting interfaces besides having enough general code review. Kevin Brace remains the lone free software developer still working on this OpenChrome driver and he's been working on this new TTM allocator code with hopes of re-using it by other vintage graphics cards.

With this new code, Brace feels the code stability should be roughly the same as the previous memory allocator implementation. Those wanting to learn more can do so via this blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
WireGuard Sent Out Again For Review, Might Make It Into Linux 5.2 Kernel
Linux 5.1-rc1 Kernel Released After A "Fairly Normal" Merge Window
Linux 5.1 Will Let You Treat PMEM Like 3DXPoint Optane NVDIMMs Back As System RAM
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor
BMQ "BitMap Queue" Is The Newest Linux CPU Scheduler, Inspired By Google's Zircon
The Notable Changes So Far With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5