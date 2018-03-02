OpenChrome DRM Still Aiming For Mainline Kernel, But Initially Will Lack 2D Acceleration

It's been several months since last hearing anything about OpenChrome as the open-source driver project still working to create a free software driver for VIA's aging x86 graphics hardware. There remains ambitions for getting this driver to the mainline Linux kernel, but 2D acceleration for now is out, and their DDX driver has been delayed indefinitely.
Kevin Brace is the sole developer left who began working on the open-source OpenChrome driver project in 2015. While he hoped to soon release the xf86-video-openchrome 0.7 DDX driver, he has decided to delay that release indefinitely. The OpenChrome DDX appears to be triggering a crash in the X.Org Server that he has been unable to figure out. He expects to not get this v0.7 driver release out for several more months.
When it comes to the OpenChrome DRM/KMS driver for the Linux kernele, he continues working on getting that into shape. He now has standby resume support working, but did comment initially this DRM/KMS driver will be slower than the UMS-based OpenChrome driver currently used. The 2D acceleration support is being dropped ahead of the initial mainlining of this driver and then over time wants to work in proper 2D acceleration, which then should deliver better performance.
Those interested in learning more about the current state of Kevin Brace's work on the open-source graphics drivers for those still with VIA x86 hardware can learn more from his blog.
