OpenChrome DRM Driver For Open-Source VIA Continues To See Some Activity In 2022
Written by Michael Larabel in VIA on 22 February 2022 at 04:55 AM EST. 4 Comments
VIA --
If you are still using a motherboard with a VIA x86 chipset, it's really long past due to consider upgrading to a newer platform, but if that is not feasible the UniChrome IGP graphics support continues to still be worked on occasionally for Linux in 2022. The OpenChrome driver project remains in a sad state and out-of-tree, but is continuing to see fixes and re-based against newer versions of the Linux kernel.

OpenChrome has been going on for more than a decade and after starting out focused on a user-space mode-setting X.Org driver they turned their attention to kernel mode-setting with a proper DRM/KMS kernel driver.


The days of x86 hardware with VIA chipsets...


But for the past half-decade, OpenChrome has come down to the ambitions of just one developer who took up the challenge of trying to maintain and work on the OpenChrome DRM driver. That developer, Kevin Brace, has persistently continued working on the driver to get it into better shape and even without any clear path for getting it mainlined into the Linux kernel. Further challenging the situation is that for it to go mainline it would need to add support for atomic mode-setting, which would be a big undertaking for the project of very limited resources.


It's been a while since VIA graphics were relevant...


Now into 2022 and VIA x86 chipsets being close to two decades past due and that vintage hardware really not being suitable for most modern tasks, one has to wonder if OpenChrome will ever make it mainline... Then again it was only last year that the Nintendo 64 port was mainlined. So if OpenChrome DRM does get adapted for atomic mode-setting and other improvements, perhaps it will still one day see mainline. Even if it does see mainline, there still isn't a Gallium3D driver for VIA UniChrome hardware to allow for 3D acceleration to run with modern desktops.

In any event what's new to report now is OpenChrome seeing its routine update for drm-next-5.18. This out-of-tree driver has been re-based against the code being worked on for targeting Linux 5.18. So this driver should work once again in the next kernel cycle albeit still out-of-tree. Besides updating for kernel interface changes, most of the other OpenChrome DRM driver changes of recent times has mostly been small code maintenance changes. Kevin Brace remains dedicated to single-handedly letting the open-source VIA kernel graphics driver live on.
4 Comments
Related News
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
OpenChrome DRM Driver To Go Through A GEM/TTM Code Rewrite
It's Still Going To Be Tough Getting The OpenChrome VIA KMS Driver In The Linux Kernel
VIA Joins In The AI Race, Linux/Android Support For Their New Developer Kit
OpenChrome DRM Driver To Work On New GEM/TTM Code, Regression Fixes
OpenChrome KMS Can Now Do Runtime Resolution Changes, Hopes To Go Mainline In 2018
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Can 2x The Desktop Performance For Intel Graphics, Raspberry Pi
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
X.Org vs. (X)Wayland Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon On Ubuntu 22.04
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Beta With More Desktop Enhancements
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver
Bcachefs Might Be Ready For Upstreaming In Linux This Year
Clutter Is Being Officially Retired