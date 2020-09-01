OpenCV as the widely-used, real-time computer vision library is out this week with version 4.5 as a big feature release.
OpenCV 4.5 brings OpenCL support for multiple contexts, its DNN module now supports OpenVINO 2020.1 as a possible back-end for inference, and there are optimizations to the NVIDIA CUDA DNN code path. OpenVINO supports inference on both CPUs and Intel graphics hardware.
OpenCV 4.5 also lands many Google Summer of Code 2020 projects including optimized support for RISC-V, better SIFT support, OpenCV bindings for Julia, and more.
Outside of feature additions, OpenCV 4.5 is significant in that it changes the license to Apache 2.0 rather than the BSD license.
Downloads and more details on OpenCV 4.5 via GitHub.
