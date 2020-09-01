OpenCV 4.5 Released With Support For Multiple OpenCL Contexts, OpenVINO Backend
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 October 2020 at 01:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
OpenCV as the widely-used, real-time computer vision library is out this week with version 4.5 as a big feature release.

OpenCV 4.5 brings OpenCL support for multiple contexts, its DNN module now supports OpenVINO 2020.1 as a possible back-end for inference, and there are optimizations to the NVIDIA CUDA DNN code path. OpenVINO supports inference on both CPUs and Intel graphics hardware.

OpenCV 4.5 also lands many Google Summer of Code 2020 projects including optimized support for RISC-V, better SIFT support, OpenCV bindings for Julia, and more.

Outside of feature additions, OpenCV 4.5 is significant in that it changes the license to Apache 2.0 rather than the BSD license.

Downloads and more details on OpenCV 4.5 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Git 2.29-rc0 Released With SHA-256 In Experimental State, Restores Protocol v2 Default
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
SHADERed 1.4.1 Released With Compute Shader Debugger
Apache's TVM Deep Learning Compiler Picks Up WebAssembly, Better Rust Support
PHP 8.0 RC1 Released
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
The Most Prominent Linux 5.9 Kernel Features From AMD RDNA 2 To Battling Nefarious Shims