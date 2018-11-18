OpenCV 4.0 Released As The Overhauled Computer Vision Library, Adds Experimental Vulkan
OpenCV 4.0 is now officially out as the widely-used real-time computer vision library.

This is a big update for OpenCV and also marks converting it into a C++11 library. Besides shifting more to a C++ focus, OpenCV 4.0 also has performance improvements, DNN improvements, a QR code detector, a Kinect Fusion module, and various other additions.

Another huge but experimental addition to OpenCV 4.0 is an initial Vulkan compute back-end for cases where OpenCL support is unavailable. This Vulkan back-end was developed by Intel and should be more exciting and mature in future releases.

The performance work includes reworking OpenCV kernels to use wide universal intrinsics that can map to SSE2, SSE4, AVX2, NEON, or VSX. For many tests with today's modern CPUs this can yield double digit percentage performance improvements.

More details on this big update via the change-log.
