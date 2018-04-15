OpenCL C++ / OpenCL 2.2 Support Begins Its Journey To Mainline LLVM Clang
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 15 April 2018 at 07:48 AM EDT. 8 Comments
A few weeks back we reported on plans for OpenCL C++ support to be mainlined in LLVM's Clang C/C++ compiler front-end and that work is now happening.

Hitting mainline Clang this week is the initial support to be able to target OpenCL C++ with the -std=c++ option when passing OpenCL C++14 code to Clang.

The rest of the code wiring in full support for OpenCL C++ / OpenCL 2.2 in Clang hopefully won't be far behind. The branched code against an older version of Clang that Khronos members have been using for OpenCL C++ Clang support until having all of the code mainlined can be found in this KhronosGroup repository.

In somewhat related news, in case you missed it earlier this week, Khronos also officially announced its SPIR-V to/from LLVM IR translator tool. Seeing a SPIR-V back-end in mainline LLVM would be the next big accomplishment for bolstering these Khronos standards but remains to be seen if it will happen by the LLVM 7.0 release later in the year.
