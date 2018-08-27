Fresh NVIDIA vs. AMD Radeon OpenCL GPU Benchmarks For August 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 August 2018 at 07:02 PM EDT. 5 Comments
It has been a while since last delivering some OpenCL GPU compute benchmarks across several different graphics cards on the latest Linux drivers, so here is a fresh look.

Tests were done using the the NVIDIA 396.54 Linux driver with the GeForce GTX 1070 / 1070 Ti / 1080 / 1080 Ti graphics cards. On the AMD side was the newest AMDGPU-PRO 18.30 driver release with testing a Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64.

These tests were done mostly for reference purposes and were on an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX box running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.



It will certainly be interesting to see the OpenCL performance out of the GeForce RTX 2080 series... Still working on getting said hardware.



Vega's High Bandwidth Memory helps out in the OpenCL memory benchmarks.



To see how your own Linux GPU performance compares in OpenCL to the tested graphics cards in this article, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1808234-PTS-OPENCLAU56.
5 Comments
