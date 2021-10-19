Vendors Including NVIDIA Talk Up New OpenCL Extensions For Vulkan Interop, NN Inference
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 19 October 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
STANDARDS --
Last Friday night we spotted OpenCL 3.0.9 with several new extensions included. Today The Khronos Group is formally announcing these latest OpenCL additions focused on Vulkan interoperability as well as neural network inferencing.

These new extensions for OpenCL 3.0 include an integer dot product extension for neural network inferencing (cl_khr_integer_dot_product) with a focus on 8-bit integer support.

Improving the cross-API interoperability between OpenCL and Vulkan meanwhile is the inclusion now of semaphore and external memory sharing extensions. The semaphores and memory sharing extensions for OpenCL are compatible with the semaphores / external memory support from Vulkan drivers as well as the similar interoperability support found with OpenGL 4.6. Among the new semaphore extensions is also cl_khr_external_semaphore_dx_fence as similar to a Direct3D 12 fence and may help out some of the D3D-based translation efforts. Similarly, with the external memory extensions there is a cl_khr_external_memory_dx extension for using a Win32 Direct3D 12 heap.

Learn more about these new OpenCL 3.0 extensions at Khronos.org.

Today's announcement includes vendor quotes from Arm, Imagination Technologies, and NVIDIA. While many view NVIDIA's OpenCL support as neglected as the company emphasizes their CUDA compute stack, the NVIDIA quote does seem to imply the company will be coming out with OpenCL semaphore and external memory support atop their OpenCL 3.0 conformant driver soon.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenCL 3.0.9 Specification Released
PoCL 1.8 OpenCL Implementation Coming With LLVM 13 Support, Better SPIR-V On CUDA
Apple Patents Complicating W3C's Open Screen Protocol
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
OpenCL 3.0.8 Released With New Extension To Help AI Inferencing
W3C Publishes Working Draft For Web Neural Network API
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE