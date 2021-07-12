The Khronos Group recently released a new minor point release to the OpenCL 3.0 specification.
The new version is OpenCL 3.0.8 and a prominent extension added this time is cl_khr_integer_dot_product. The new cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension adds support for SPIR-V instructions and OpenCL C built-in functions to compute the dote product of vectors of integers. The cl_khr_integer_dot_product extension was worked on by Intel, Arm, Qualcomm, and Imagination. This dot product extension can be useful and designed in mind for inferencing using quantized neural networks.
OpenCL 3.0.8 also has some minor fixes to text, clarifications, and other mundane changes.
The updated OpenGL 3.0.8 specification is available from the OpenCL registry.
