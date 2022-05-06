OpenCL 3.0.11 Released With Two New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 6 May 2022 at 07:25 AM EDT.
Overnight a new minor revision to the OpenCL 3.0 specification was published.

OpenCL 3.0.11 has been published as the latest revision of the OpenCL 3.0 standard for GPU compute and other accelerators.

OpenCL 3.0.11 brings two new extensions - cl_khr_subgroup_rotate and cl_khr_work_group_uniform_arithmetic. The cl_khr_subgroup_rotate specification from Arm, Intel, and others is for a new subgroup data exchange operation for rotating values through the work items in a subgroup. The cl_khr_work_group_uniform_arithmetic extension meanwhile adds work-group collective functions to OpenCL C. The cl_khr_work_group_uniform_arithmetic extension adds work-group scans and reductions for logical operations, bitwise operations, integer multiplication, and floating point multiplication.

In addition to the two new extensions, OpenCL 3.0.11 has various clarifications, requiring device-side enqueue to also support program-scope global variables, added missing error conditions, and other routine updates.


The updated OpenCL 3.0.11 spec can be downloaded from GitHub.
