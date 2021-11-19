OpenCL 3.0.10 Brings A Handful Of New Extensions

OpenCL 3.0.10 has been tagged as the newest revision to the OpenCL 3.0 API.
One month since OpenCL 3.0.9, v3.0.10 is now available with several new extensions added along with some cosmetic documentation updates.
In provisional form is cl_khr_command_buffer as an extension that adds the ability to record and replay buffers of OpenCL commands. There is also cl_khr_expect_assume as a mechanism for passing information to the compiler around performance hints.
Other new extensions include cl_khr_extended_async_copies and cl_khr_async_copy_fence. The async work group copy / extended async copies extensions were previously out in provisional form.
Intel's Unified Shared Memory extension (cl_intel_unified_shared_memory) was also added as another vendor extension. The Intel Unified Shared Memory implementation is similar to OpenCL's Shared Virtual Memory but it allows for explicit control over memory placement and migration, support for allocations associated with both a device and a context, no need for APIs to map/unmap allocations, and other new interfaces compared to SVM.
OpenCL 3.0.10 can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment