Mesa Moves Closer To Having OpenCL 3.0 Support In Clover Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 November 2020 at 06:35 AM EST.
MESA
It's not across the finish line at least yet but Mesa 20.3 just merged today the initial prep changes needed for exposing OpenCL 3.0 support within the Clover Gallium3D state tracker.

David Airlie of Red Hat has merged Clover's "CL3.0 precursor patches" as the initial changes in moving this OpenCL Gallium3D state tracker to OpenCL 3.0 support. Basically it adds the new version number and other prep work around differences in the OpenCL 3.0 spec but doesn't yet enable / flip on any OpenCL 3.0 support as of yet.

This comes following the OpenCL 3.0 ratification in September. Intel meanwhile with their open-source Compute Runtime flipped on OpenCL 3.0 for all Intel graphics hardware back to Broadwell in October.

It was just last month that Airlie landed OpenCL 1.2 support in Clover while also having been working on OpenCL 3.0 support. Also exciting for Clover Gallium3D and handled by Karol Herbst of Red Hat is also OpenCL image support as needed by many CL-accelerated applications like Darktable and more.

Mesa 20.3 is due to be branched and feature freeze soon so the OpenCL 3.0 enablement might not land this cycle, but at least they are getting closer and otherwise will have more time to mature if coming for Mesa 21.0. It's great seeing all of the work recently by Red Hat on Mesa's OpenCL support and other exciting areas like Lavapipe (CPU-based Vulkan).
