The Khronos Group has today announced a new maintenance release to OpenCL 2.2.
While OpenCL 2.2 support by the major hardware vendors' drivers are sadly languishing, a new maintenance release of this year-old OpenCL standard was issued today to provide various bug fixes as well as documentation clarifications to the specification. Additionally, there is also an update to the OpenCL SPIR-V specification.
The changes to this OpenCL 2.2 maintenance release are fairly minor and for those interested can see this diff outlining today's update.
The brief release announcement for this OpenCL 2.2 maintenance release are available at Khronos.org. Hopefully by the end of the year we will finally see more GPU drivers especially reaching OpenCL 2.2 compliance.
Add A Comment