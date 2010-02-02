While "OpenCL-Next" will hopefully be on track for releasing later this year as the next big update to OpenCL, OpenCL 2.2-10 was released today by The Khronos Group as the latest maintenance update to the nearly two year old OpenCL 2.2 specification.
OpenCL-Next can't come soon enough to hopefully bolster OpenCL GPU programming adoption and OpenCL 2.2 showing its age with the provisional specification for it approaching three years old. With today's OpenCL 2.2-10 update there are various fixes to community reported problems. Also, the KHR OpenCL extensions have been folded into the extensions specification.
Additionally, OpenCL 2.2-10 adds support for the SPV_KHR_no_integer_wrap extension. That addition for SPIR-V is used for indicating whether an instruction causes integer wrapping to occur via overflow or underflow.
The latest OpenCL specification updates can be found at Khronos.org.
