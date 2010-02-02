OpenCL 2.2-10 Released With Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 19 February 2019 at 05:49 PM EST. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
While "OpenCL-Next" will hopefully be on track for releasing later this year as the next big update to OpenCL, OpenCL 2.2-10 was released today by The Khronos Group as the latest maintenance update to the nearly two year old OpenCL 2.2 specification.

OpenCL-Next can't come soon enough to hopefully bolster OpenCL GPU programming adoption and OpenCL 2.2 showing its age with the provisional specification for it approaching three years old. With today's OpenCL 2.2-10 update there are various fixes to community reported problems. Also, the KHR OpenCL extensions have been folded into the extensions specification.

Additionally, OpenCL 2.2-10 adds support for the SPV_KHR_no_integer_wrap extension. That addition for SPIR-V is used for indicating whether an instruction causes integer wrapping to occur via overflow or underflow.

The latest OpenCL specification updates can be found at Khronos.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Khronos Gears Up For A Busy GDC 2019 With Vulkan, OpenXR
PortableCL Continues Marching Towards The POCL 1.3 Release
Khronos Exploring New Industry Standard For Heterogeneous Communications
Vulkan/OpenCL Interop Extension In Development, OpenCL-Next Continues
Khronos Seeking Feedback On KTX2 Specification For Storing Textures For OpenGL/Vulkan
RenderDoc 1.2 Released For This Powerful Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops