OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 39 Million Test/Suite Downloads & More Tests Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 31 March 2019 at 07:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
This weekend the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org crossed its latest milestone... Serving more than 39 million test profile / test suite downloads to those using our open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software!

As of this weekend, the 39 million download threshold was breached and as of writing is at 39,034,387 test/suite downloads. This continues the trend of OpenBenchmarking.org serving roughly one million downloads per month of our test/suite XML/scripts to those using our open-source benchmarking software.



This comes while Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 is under development for release in Q2 as the next feature update to our quarterly-advancing benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / Windows / macOS. Additionally, several new test profiles are on the way. In addition to our always evolving Linux benchmarking improvements, there have been some new Windows tests in the works in preparation for some upcoming Phoronix articles. As of today, PCMark 10 has a test profile for the Phoronix Test Suite. Test profiles are also being worked on for SYSmark and also the various SPEC benchmarks on both Linux and Windows. (Of course, to use these benchmarks, you need to have an appropriate license for the respective software in order for the tests to successfully execute with these being proprietary/commercial tests, similar to the likes of Novabench and Geekbench, among others.) There's also been the recent work on browser-based benchmarking, times to load and view many popular websites, 20 different scenarios for Windows application launch timing, and more.
