Yesterday OpenBenchmarking.org, our "cloud" component to the open-source Phoronix Test Suite open-source benchmarking framework, served up its thirty-five millionth test profile / test suite download.
Just a little more than one month after crossing 34 million downloads, the 35,000,000 milestone was achieved -- continuing the trend that's been going on for the past number of quarters. OpenBenchmarking.org serves test profiles/suites separate from the Phoronix Test Suite package itself to allow new tests to be easily introduced without having to upgrade the PTS client itself, update existing tests with version controls, etc. OpenBenchmarking.org is also what allows users to upload their own test results publicly, obtain various hardware/software statistics, and much more.
OpenBenchmarking.org has also powered more than 26.7 million benchmark comparisons and result views, more than 900k systems collaborating, 1.7 million public benchmark results, 25 million searches, and 8.7 million test statistics.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.4 is currently under development as the next version of our leading Linux benchmarking software for release later this quarter.
