OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses Its 34 Millionth Test/Suite Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 13 September 2018 at 05:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
Just one day after releasing Phoronix Test Suite 8.2, our "cloud" component to this open-source benchmarking software served up its 34 millionth test profile / test suite download to Phoronix Test Suite users.

This comes after in early August hitting its 33 millionth download and continuing the trend of serving up around one million test profiles / test suites to Phoronix Test Suite users per month.

Some other current OpenBenchmarking.org statistics include more than 24.9 million product/part searches on the site, statistics on more than 8.6 million runs, 1.7 million public benchmark results, and more than 26.2 million benchmark comparisons or public benchmark views have been conducted.

Now go forth and try out Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 or the new easy-to-use phoronix/pts Docker benchmarking image.
