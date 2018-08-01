Just over one month since crossing 32 million test/suite downloads, our OpenBenchmarking.org cloud-based component to the Phoronix Test Suite has now crossed 33 million test profile and test suite downloads.
It's certainly another milestone mark albeit not too surprising as for the past long while we continue averaging close to one million test/suite downloads per month from OpenBenchmarking.org, which is the tests/suites served exclusively to the Phoronix Test Suite.
OpenBenchmarking.org serves the tests/suites to the Phoronix Test Suite client to allow them to be updated independent of Phoronix Test Suite releases. OpenBenchmarking.org also hosts the results for those wishing to opt to publicly uploading their benchmark results for the world to see and compare against.
Besides having served now more than 33 million test profiles/suites, since Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 when OpenBenchmarking.org was introduced it has managed more than 23.5 million benchmark comparisons and result views, 900k+ systems collaborating, 1.6 million public benchmark results, statistics on 8.3 million test runs, and more than 24 million searches on the site.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 meanwhile remains under development as the next feature update to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software and will premiere in approximately one month. Those in need of commercial support, custom engineering services, on-site training, or other needs can contact us at Phoronix-Test-Suite.com for your Linux benchmarking support needs.
