OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 33 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 5 August 2018 at 08:52 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
Just over one month since crossing 32 million test/suite downloads, our OpenBenchmarking.org cloud-based component to the Phoronix Test Suite has now crossed 33 million test profile and test suite downloads.

It's certainly another milestone mark albeit not too surprising as for the past long while we continue averaging close to one million test/suite downloads per month from OpenBenchmarking.org, which is the tests/suites served exclusively to the Phoronix Test Suite.

OpenBenchmarking.org serves the tests/suites to the Phoronix Test Suite client to allow them to be updated independent of Phoronix Test Suite releases. OpenBenchmarking.org also hosts the results for those wishing to opt to publicly uploading their benchmark results for the world to see and compare against.

Besides having served now more than 33 million test profiles/suites, since Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 when OpenBenchmarking.org was introduced it has managed more than 23.5 million benchmark comparisons and result views, 900k+ systems collaborating, 1.6 million public benchmark results, statistics on 8.3 million test runs, and more than 24 million searches on the site.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 meanwhile remains under development as the next feature update to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software and will premiere in approximately one month. Those in need of commercial support, custom engineering services, on-site training, or other needs can contact us at Phoronix-Test-Suite.com for your Linux benchmarking support needs.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Phoronix Test Suite News
Phoronix Test Suite 8.2 Milestone 1 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking
OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 32 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 Released With Windows Benchmarking & Phoromatic Improvements
Phoronix Test Suite 8.0.1 Is Coming Next Week
The Last Call For Testing Ahead Of Phoronix Test Suite 8.0, Early Work On Android
OpenBenchmarking.org Is Now Ad-Free
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
There Are 600+ Games In The Main Debian Repository
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
GLOVE: OpenGL ES Over Vulkan As Open-Source