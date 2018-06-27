OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 32 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads
27 June 2018
The latest milestone has been reached for OpenBenchmarking.org: overnight it served its 32 millionth test profile / test suite download to Phoronix Test Suite users.

OpenBenchmarking.org continues at a pace of serving roughly one million test/suite downloads to our open-source benchmarking software every month to a month and a half. It was just back on 8 May that OpenBenchmarking.org crossed 31 million downloads and now the 32 million milestone has been reached, just a few weeks after the huge Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 update that brought improved Windows support, better BSD support, easier test profile creation, and more.

OpenBenchmarking.org offers hundreds of different tests to Phoronix Test Suite users in a cloud-delivered like manner and as a central result repository for public benchmark / performance data. Beyond serving 32 million test/suite downloads, as of this morning have been more than 23 million searches on the site, statistics on 8.2 benchmark runs, 1.6 million benchmark results, and more than 22.8 million benchmark comparisons / test result clones from OpenBenchmarking.org.

Get benchmarking today with the Phoronix Test Suite open-source and fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux, macOS, Windows, BSD, and Solaris systems.
