OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 30 Million Test / Suite Benchmark Downloads
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 23 March 2018 at 02:36 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The latest OpenBenchmarking.org milestone has now been crossed with a short time ago this component to the Phoronix Test Suite having served its 30 millionth test profile / test suite for running by our open-source benchmarking software.

Back on 11 February is when 29 million test/suite downloads was crossed and now a month and a half later is our latest milestone of hitting 30 million! OpenBenchmarking.org has been central to Phoronix Test Suite since the 3.0-Iveland release in 2011. As high as that number is, that's not even the total count of test/suite downloads to Phoronix Test Suite users due to many enterprise users having their own test/suite repository cache on their intranet via Phoromatic, mirroring of test system disk images, etc.

As of writing, there's been 30,001,103 test/suite downloads served by OpenBenchmarking.org of the nearly 1,300 test/suite profiles, metrics on 850k systems collaborating, more than 1.5 million benchmark results, 7.7 million test run statistics, and more than 20.8 million searches have been conducted on our open-source benchmarking platform.

The OpenBenchmarking.org run rate is likely only to increase especially now with production-grade Windows support coming to the Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release in the next few months along with many other improvements.
