OpenBenchmarking.org Serves Up Its 29 Millionth Test/Suite Benchmark Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 11 February 2018 at 08:15 AM EST. 1 Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
In a new record for us, OpenBenchmarking.org has served up over one million test profile / test suite downloads in just over one month! That now puts the total test/suite downloads its served to Phoronix Test Suite at over 29,000,000 downloads.

While its normally a million test/suite downloads ever 1.5~2 months, since crossing 28 million on 7 January it has taken now just one month and a couple days for hitting 29 million. Presumably this uptick is at least in part attributed to new systems being benchmarked by Linux/BSD users/administrators measuring the performance impact of the Spectre and Meltdown mitigation on their systems.

As of writing, OpenBenchmarking.org served up 29,002,921 test/suite downloads since its launch in 2011 with Phoronix Test Suite 3.0. There are 1,181 tests/suites currently offered, 1.5 million public benchmark results, 7.3 million test run statistics, and more than 19.9 million hardware/software searches have been conducted on OpenBenchmarking.org.


Phoronix Test Suite 7.8 is being released in a few days while Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is coming this summer as PTS celebrates its 10th anniversary since the launch of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0. Plenty of improvements are in the works for the big Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release, including some planned OpenBenchmarking.org improvements too if my time allows.
