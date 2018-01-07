This weekend our OpenBenchmarking.org online component to the Phoronix Test Suite has crossed another milestone: more than 28 million downloads of test profiles and test suites.
Just about one month and a half since hitting 27 million downloads, another million test/suite downloads has happened! This continues with our trend for more than a year of Phoronix Test Suite users continuing to download more than one million test profiles and test suites every two months.
As of writing there's been 28,034,740 test profiles/suites since the Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 launch in 2011. OpenBenchmarking.org has also powered more than 19 million searches, more than seven million test reports, and 1.47 million public benchmark results.
Phoronix Test Suite 7.8-Folldal is currently under development for release later this quarter. Those in need of commercial support or custom engineering services around the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software can contact us.
3 Comments