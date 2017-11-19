OpenBenchmarking.org Crosses 27 Million Test/Suite Downloads
19 November 2017
Today the Phoronix Test Suite's OpenBenchmarking.org crossed its 27,000,000th test profile / test suite download!

A short time ago OpenBenchmarking.org hit its 27 millionth test/suite download delivered to Phoronix Test Suite clients for facilitating our fully-automated, open-source benchmarking software. This comes just 54 days after reaching the 26 millionth test/suite download.

OpenBenchmarking.org launched in 2011 with Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 as the centralized repository for tests/suites, allows the uploading of independent test results, and other functionality used by our cross-platform benchmarking software.

There are 1,121 different tests/suite assets, more than 801,000 systems collaborating, more than 1,446,483 public benchmark results, statistics on nearly seven million test runs, and more than 18 million searches on OpenBenchmarking.org.
