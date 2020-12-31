This month marks ten years since OpenBenchmarking.org initially went online as part of Phoronix Test Suite 3.0 development (though didn't officially launch until February 2011). In 2020 alongside Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 came a major OpenBenchmarking.org upgrade as the biggest in its history. As 2020 wraps up, here is a look at the OpenBenchmarking.org growth by the numbers. OpenBenchmarking.org continues enjoying incredible growth for leading open-source, fully-automated, multi-platform testing and benchmarking. This year's significant update to OpenBenchmarking.org improved the usability, test/benchmark discoverability, more easily finding out how given components perform in various tests, and other features. Moving into 2021 with succeeding Phoronix Test Suite 10.x quarterly updates are more features planned.

OpenBenchmarking.org is ending 2020 with 12.3 million distinct benchmark results / data points collected over the past ten years by Phoronix Test Suite users. Over last year there have been roughly two million benchmark results made available on OpenBenchmarking.org. This number just is for those that opt-in to publicly uploading their benchmark results on OpenBenchmarking.org and not including those who do not publish their benchmarks, such as those within organizations, etc, so the overall Phoronix Test Suite growth is substantially greater.

For those that opt-in to the anonymous usage reporting, OpenBenchmarking.org has collected benchmark run statistics on more than 17.8 million benchmark runs via the Phoronix Test Suite. For 2020 this is roughly statistics on three million more runs being reported by those opting into the anonymous usage reporting.

This year OpenBenchmarking.org crossed offering more than 600 unique test profiles for Phoronix Test Suite users. There are 619 distinct test profiles (benchmarks) that can be run via the Phoronix Test Suite across many different subsystems and areas of interest depending upon your personal needs/interests. More than 100 test profiles were added over the past year.