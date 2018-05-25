A minor update was pushed out to OpenBenchmarking.org overnight but the most visible end-user change you may notice is there are no longer any banner advertisements.
OpenBenchmarking.org is now back to being ad-free. OpenBenchmarking.org serves as the "package management system" to the Phoronix Test Suite with having more than 1,300 tests and suites hosted while also being the centralized public results management store with more than 1.6 million public benchmark results and 873k systems currently collaborating. It also has statistics on more than eight million test results, more than 22.5 million searches, and has served up over 31.3 million test/suite downloads with this being a key component to the Phoronix Test Suite since version 3.0.
The Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 release is currently being prepared to coincide with the 14th birthday of Phoronix.com and 10 years since the release of Phoronix Test Suite 1.0, both dates being on the 5th of June. Phoronix Test Suite 8.0 is our biggest release in history with a great deal of improvements.
While OpenBenchmarking.org may be ad-free, we do rely upon your support. Contact us for your commercial support needs and custom engineering services around the Phoronix Test Suite and Phoromatic. Or if you are just a simple end-user wishing to help support our open-source/Linux benchmarking cause, you can join Phoronix Premium or make a PayPal tip to do your part to help out.
