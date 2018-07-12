OpenBSD Finally Has The Ability To Auto-Join WiFi Networks

Granted OpenBSD isn't the most desktop focused BSD out there and that WiFi isn't therefore the highest priority for this security-focused operating system, but with the latest code it can now finally auto-join WiFi networks.
OpenBSD-current is now able to auto-join remembered WiFi networks when the WLAN adapter isn't otherwise connected -- such as due to losing range of an existing WiFi network or firing up your system in a new location. This auto-join capability in the OpenBSD 802.11 stack will work with any wireless network security configuration.
More details on this OpenBSD auto-join WiFi addition via the OpenBSD Journal.
