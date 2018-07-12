OpenBSD Finally Has The Ability To Auto-Join WiFi Networks
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 12 July 2018 at 09:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
Granted OpenBSD isn't the most desktop focused BSD out there and that WiFi isn't therefore the highest priority for this security-focused operating system, but with the latest code it can now finally auto-join WiFi networks.

OpenBSD-current is now able to auto-join remembered WiFi networks when the WLAN adapter isn't otherwise connected -- such as due to losing range of an existing WiFi network or firing up your system in a new location. This auto-join capability in the OpenBSD 802.11 stack will work with any wireless network security configuration.

More details on this OpenBSD auto-join WiFi addition via the OpenBSD Journal.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeNAS 11.2 Beta Rolls Out With FreeBSD Bootloader, Self-Encrypting Drives
NetBSD 8.0 RC2 Released With Eager FPU Security Fix, Other Fixes
NetBSD Audio Improvements Are On The Way For Better Performance & Less Stuttering
FreeBSD 11.2 Ready For Release With Spectre Mitigation, Various Enhancements
Workarounds To Get AMD Zen/Ryzen CPUs Running Solid On FreeBSD
OpenBSD Disabling SMT / Hyper Threading Due To Security Concerns
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Being Held Up By RAM, a.k.a. Crazy DDR4 Prices