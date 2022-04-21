OpenBSD 7.1 Released With Apple Silicon Support "Ready", AMD RDNA2 Graphics
OpenBSD 7.1 is out this morning as the newest version of this popular, security-minded BSD operating system.

OpenBSD 7.1 features continued work on Apple Silicon (Apple M1) support. With OpenBSD 7.1, the Apple Silicon support is now considered "ready for general use" with keypad/touchpad support for M1 laptops, a power management controller driver added, I2C and SPI controller drivers, and a variety of other driver additions for supporting the Apple Silicon hardware.

OpenBSD 7.1 also has a number of other improvements benefiting the 64-bit ARM (ARM64) and RISC-V architectures. OpenBSD 7.1 also brings SMP kernel improvements, support for futexes with shared anonymous memory, and more. On the graphics front there is updating the Linux DRM code against the state found in Linux 5.15.26 as well as now enabling Intel Elkhart Lake / Jasper Lake / Rocket Lake support. On the AMD side there is now support for Van Gogh APUs, Rembrandt / Yellow Carp APUs, and Navi 22/23/24 GPUs. The graphics driver support among the BSD operating systems continues to largely be ports of the existing open-source Linux graphics driver code.


OpenBSD 7.1 features usable support on Apple Silicon and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics, among other hardware improvements.


OpenBSD 7.1 is rounded out by VMM improvements, DNSSEC support in its libc resolver, various other Intel Jasper Lake and Tiger Lake hardware support improvements, and IGC is now merged as a driver for Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet controllers.

Downloads and the lengthy list of OpenBSD 7.1 changes in full over on OpenBSD.org.
