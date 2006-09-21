OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support

Not only is Ubuntu 21.10 releasing today but over on the BSD side of the table is the debut this morning of OpenBSD 7.0.
OpenBSD 7.0 brings many improvements to this security-minded BSD operating system. Some of the many OpenBSD 7.0 changes include:
- RISC-V 64-bit system support with the initial "riscv64" platform added.
- Improving the ARM64 platform support with improved drivers for the Apple Silicon / Apple M1 but still not considered ready yet for end-users. OpenBSD 7.0 improvements on the Apple M1 include support for installing on a disk with a GPT and various Apple driver improvements for USB, GPIO, SPMI, NVMe storage, and other Apple M1 hardware components.
- The base-gcc compiler is now disabled on AMD64.
- The OpenBSD/SGI platform target has been retired.
- Various SMP improvements.
- Updating the DRM kernel code to the state of Linux 5.10.65. Intel DRM improvements also mean better Tiger Lake support.
- AMDGPU DRM support for Navi 12, Navi 21, Arcuturus, and Cezanne hardware.
- A wide variety of other new hardware support and improvements to existing device drivers.
- Many package updates including the likes of LLVM Clang 11.1, Go 1.17, GCC 8.4.0 / 11.2, KDE Applications 21.08.1, Xfce 4.16, and much more.
More details on the many OpenBSD 7.0 changes and download links via OpenBSD.org.
2 Comments