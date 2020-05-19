OpenBSD 6.7 Released With FFS2 Improvements, Better Raspberry Pi + PineBook Pro Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 19 May 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
OpenBSD 6.7 was released this morning as the newest version of this security-minded BSD operating system.

Among the many changes with OpenBSD 6.7 are:

- FFS2 file-system improvements including using 64-bit timestamps and block numbers by default for new installs.

- Support for the Raspberry Pi 4 on ARM64 while improving the Raspberry Pi 3 support too. Raspberry Pi 2/3 support has also improved for OpenBSD ARMv7.

- Better support for Rockchip systems like the Pinebook Pro.

- Various SMP improvements including better AMD SMT/Core/Package detection.

- A wide variety of different hardware driver improvements, including Intel AX200 WiFi device support.

- A FIDO driver introduced for FIDO/U2F security keys support.

- Fixed handling of USB 2.0 devices when in use on different USB 3.0 controllers.

- The PowerPC OpenBSD build switched over to Clang as its default code compiler.

- Various dhclient fixes.

- Various security improvements.

The big list of OpenBSD 6.7 changes can be found via the release announcement on OpenBSD.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenBSD Seeing Initial Work Land On Enabling 64-bit POWER
WireGuard Ported To The OpenBSD Kernel - Looking For Upstream Inclusion
DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 Released Due To HAMMER2 Bugs, Kernel Fixes
GhostBSD 20.04 Released With Fixes, Updated Kernel
NetBSD Working On Better OSS Compatibility / Translation Layer, Encouraging Native API Use
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Half-Life: Alyx Update Adds Native Linux Support, Vulkan Rendering