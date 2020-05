OpenBSD 6.7 was released this morning as the newest version of this security-minded BSD operating system.Among the many changes with OpenBSD 6.7 are:- FFS2 file-system improvements including using 64-bit timestamps and block numbers by default for new installs.- Support for the Raspberry Pi 4 on ARM64 while improving the Raspberry Pi 3 support too. Raspberry Pi 2/3 support has also improved for OpenBSD ARMv7.- Better support for Rockchip systems like the Pinebook Pro.- Various SMP improvements including better AMD SMT/Core/Package detection.- A wide variety of different hardware driver improvements, including Intel AX200 WiFi device support.- A FIDO driver introduced for FIDO/U2F security keys support.- Fixed handling of USB 2.0 devices when in use on different USB 3.0 controllers.- The PowerPC OpenBSD build switched over to Clang as its default code compiler.- Various dhclient fixes.- Various security improvements.The big list of OpenBSD 6.7 changes can be found via the release announcement on OpenBSD.org