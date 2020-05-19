OpenBSD 6.7 was released this morning as the newest version of this security-minded BSD operating system.
Among the many changes with OpenBSD 6.7 are:
- FFS2 file-system improvements including using 64-bit timestamps and block numbers by default for new installs.
- Support for the Raspberry Pi 4 on ARM64 while improving the Raspberry Pi 3 support too. Raspberry Pi 2/3 support has also improved for OpenBSD ARMv7.
- Better support for Rockchip systems like the Pinebook Pro.
- Various SMP improvements including better AMD SMT/Core/Package detection.
- A wide variety of different hardware driver improvements, including Intel AX200 WiFi device support.
- A FIDO driver introduced for FIDO/U2F security keys support.
- Fixed handling of USB 2.0 devices when in use on different USB 3.0 controllers.
- The PowerPC OpenBSD build switched over to Clang as its default code compiler.
- Various dhclient fixes.
- Various security improvements.
The big list of OpenBSD 6.7 changes can be found via the release announcement on OpenBSD.org.
