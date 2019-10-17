OpenBSD 6.6 Arrives: Disables GCC In Base For ARMv7/i386, SMP Improvements, AMDGPU Added
Theo de Raadt released OpenBSD 6.6 today as the newest feature update to this popular BSD operating system known for its security focus.

OpenBSD 6.6 has moved to disabling GCC in its base packages for i386 and ARMv7, LLVM Clang platform support has been expanded, various SMP improvements and more system calls being unlocked, improved Linux compatibility with ACPI interfaces, a number of new hardware drivers, wired and wireless networking stack improvements, various installation enhancements, and the never-ending work on improving the security. OpenBSD 6.6 ships with OpenSSH 8.1, LibreSSL 3.0.2, OpenSMTPD 6.6, and other updated packages.

Hardware support work for OpenBSD 6.6 includes finally carrying the AMDGPU Radeon kernel driver, Realtek ALC285 audio support, VirtIO 1.0 support, a temperature driver for AMD Zen CPUs, support for the crypto co-processor found on newer AMD APUs/CPUs, Ampere eMAG CPU support, Arm Cortex-A65 CPU support, and many other Arm hardware support improvements.

More details on OpenBSD 6.6 via OpenBSD.org.
