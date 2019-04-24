OpenBSD 6.5 Released With RETGUARD, OpenRSYNC
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 April 2019 at 11:17 AM EDT.
OpenBSD 6.5 was released today, about one week ahead of schedule for this security-minded BSD operating system. OpenBSD 6.5 is bringing several prominent new features including RETGUARD as its new stack protector and OpenRSYNC as its ISC-licensed in-progress replacement to rsync.

OpenBSD 6.5's new RETGUARD functionality aims to be a better stack protector on x86_64 and AArch64 with instrumenting every function return with better security properties than their traditional stack protector.

OpenRSYNC meanwhile is the project's new ISC/BSD-licensed rsync replacement utility. OpenRSYNC is still in the early stages of development but more details can be found at OpenRSYNC.org.

OpenBSD 6.5 also brings the Clang compiler to its MIPS64 build, the default linker has been switched from Binutil's BFD linker to LLD for x86_64/x86, various Octeon target improvements, there is a new USB Audio Class 2.0 driver, and a wide range of other improvements.

More details on OpenBSD 6.5 over at OpenBSD.org.
