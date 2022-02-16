OpenBMC 2.11 Released As The Leading Open-Source Linux Distro For BMCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 February 2022 at 07:39 PM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
With OpenBMC 2.10 never having materialized beyond a release candidate, the release of OpenBMC 2.11 today is a big one with roughly a year's worth of changes since OpenBMC 2.9. OpenBMC 2.11 brings many improvements for this Linux distribution intended for baseboard management controllers (BMCs) on servers and other management controllers.

OpenBMC is a Linux Foundation project but continues to be pushed along largely by Meta (Facebook) and a handful of other organizations like IBM, Google, Arm, and Microsoft. OpenBMC is based on Yocto and to date mostly supports a range of Facebook/Meta systems as well as some Google, IBM, and Raptor systems.


Today's OpenBMC 2.11 release brings better support for the ASpeed AST2600 SoC that will be increasingly used by servers moving forward for BMCs. OpenBMC 2.11 also adds an updated U-Boot that now has working Secure Boot, and a variety of other changes to improve OpenBMC and its various targets -- albeit the targets supported are still limited outside of the select hyperscalers backing the project. One of the exceptions of a readily-available, lower-cost x86 server board with OpenBMC available as an option is the ASRock Rack E3C246D4I for Xeon E-2100 processors.

OpenBMC 2.11 and more details on the project in general can be found via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Chimera Linux Pushes Ahead For FreeBSD User-Space Atop Linux, Built Using LLVM
OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 Released With Completed Arm 64-bit Port, Sticks To Using LLVM
Zenwalk 15 Released For Slackware With Flatpak + AppImage Ready, Desktop Optimizations
Slackware 15.0 Released After Many Years In Development
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
Genode OS Planning For WireGuard, Mobile Usability With The PinePhone
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust For The Linux Kernel Sent Out For Review A Fourth Time
GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Can 2x The Desktop Performance For Intel Graphics, Raspberry Pi
KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
GNOME Shell 42 Lands Redesigned OSD Notifications
Linux 5.18 Looks Like It Will Finally Land Btrfs Encoded I/O
Intel Software Defined Silicon Planned For Integration In Linux 5.18
Arch Linux Update On The Status Of Its Toolchain
AVX/AVX-512 Tuning Doesn't Payoff For LibreOffice's Calc Spreadsheets