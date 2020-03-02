OpenBLAS 0.3.9 Released With More AVX-512 Tuning, Arm Neoverse N1 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 2 March 2020 at 07:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
OpenBLAS 0.3.8 was released shy of a month ago for this popular Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms implementation while now has been succeeded by OpenBLAS 0.3.9.

OpenBLAS 0.3.9 continues optimizing for x86_64 and other CPU architectures. On the x86_64 front there are a few long-standing error/bug fixes, fixed the CPU detection code for Goldmont+ and Ice Lake, fixed Skylake-X compilation on MinGW, and continued AVX work. The latest on the Advanced Vector Extensions front is improving the AVX-512 GEMM3M code, a AVX-512 kernel for STRMM, and improving the AVX2 GEMM kernel performance.

ARM support has seen growing OpenBLAS work given the higher performing chips coming to market. With OpenBLAS 0.3.9 there is now support for the Arm Neoverse N1, support for Ampere's eMAG 8180, better performance of the blas_lock code, a performance fix for TSV110 servers, and also some fixes for the older ARMv7 support.

OpenBLAS 0.3.9 is rounded out by fixes for MIPS64 and POWER too. The complete list of OpenBLAS 0.3.9 changes via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
WASMtime 0.12 Released For The JIT-Style WebAssembly Runtime
Looking At The PHP 8.0 Performance So Far In Early 2020
Go 1.14 Released - Performance Improvements, Go's Module Support Production-Ready
SHADERed 1.3 Released For This HLSL/GLSL Shader Editor - Adds Shader Debugger
C++20 Being Wrapped Up, C++23 In Planning
OpenBLAS 0.3.8 Brings More AVX2/AVX512 Kernels, Other Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience