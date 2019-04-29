OpenBLAS 0.3.6 Boosts AMD Zen Performance For GEMM, Other CPU Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 April 2019 at 03:24 PM EDT.
A new release of OpenBLAS is now available, the widely-used open-source BLAS implementation for optimized linear algebra kernels. With OpenBLAS 0.3.6, work has continued on maximizing the BLAS performance for a variety of CPU architectures.

OpenBLAS 0.3.6 is shipping with CMake build system improvements, various POWER optimizations, support for the HiSilicon TSV110 processors, disabling of the AVX-512 DGEMM kernel once again due to unsolved problems, auto-detection for Intel Denverton CPUs, auto-detection for Hygon Dhyana Zen CPUs, and improved GEMM performance on AMD Zen processors.

OpenBLAS 0.3.6 also carries a variety of fixes, IBM z13/z14 optimizations, and other improvements to this linear algebra library.

More details on the OpenBLAS 0.3.6 changes via the GitHub repository.
