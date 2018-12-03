OpenBLAS 0.3.4 Released With Intel AVX-512 Optimizations, Other Performance Tuning
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 December 2018 at 05:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
For those utilizing OpenBLAS as the linear algebra library for your application(s), OpenBLAS 0.3.4 was released on Sunday with the latest features and CPU optimizations for multiple architectures.

OpenBLAS 0.3.4 now provides enough buffer space for at least 50 threads by default, AMD Ryzenn 2 auto-detection has been fixed, there are Intel AVX-512 optimizations yielding up to ~2x performance improvements, improved IBM POWER CPU detection, and various ARM improvements.

More information on the many changes to find with the OpenBLAS 0.3.4 linear algebra library can be found via OpenBLAS on GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
SQLite 3.26 Adds Defensive Option & Optimizations
Blender 2.80 Beta Now Available With Many New & Improved Features
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release
OpenCV 4.0 Released As The Overhauled Computer Vision Library, Adds Experimental Vulkan
Outreachy Announces Its Winter 2018 Interns To Work On The Linux Kernel, GNOME
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19