OpenBLAS as the popular open-source implementation of the BLAS and LAPACK APIs is out with a new feature release.OpenBLAS 0.3.20 was released on Sunday and with it comes new CPU target support among its changes. First up, Russia's Elbruss E2000 "E2K" CPU architecture is now supported by upstream OpenBLAS. The E2K VLIW-based CPU architecture isn't really competitive to other modern alternatives with x86_64 / AArch64 and possibly even RISC-V, but it's their domestic CPU effort. OpenBLAS 0.3.20 also adds support on the ARMv8 front for the Neoverse N2 and V1 CPU cores. OpenBLAS' LoongArch 64-bit architecture code has also added an optimized DGEMM kernel.OpenBLAS 0.3.20 also ships with a number of fixes, improved Fortran compiler detection, fixed miscompilation of AVX-512 code on x86_64 with dynamic arch builds, and there is now support for "incidental" AVX-512 hardware such as Alder Lake CPUs when limited to P cores and AVX-512 support is exposed by the BIOS.

Downloads and more details on OpenBLAS 0.3.20 via GitHub